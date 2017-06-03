Maguindanao flooding affects 4,000 families

COTABATO CITY: More than 4,000 families have been affected by floods in Kabuntalan, Maguindanao and was placed under state of calamity over prolonged flooding that submerged 17 villages.

Local officials said flooding has affected the town with 17,276 population in the past six days.

Knee level floodwater submerged even the town hall grounds and other government buildings brought by intermittent rains.

Akad Mamongon, a resident in Barangay Lower Taviran said the floods had brought the misery especially now t

hat they observe the fasting month of Ramadhan.

Disaster officials are yet to assess the damages to agricultural products.

Mayor Salaban Diocolano said the Sangguniang Bayan on Thursday passed a resolution declaring a state of calamity so the local government can use its calamity fund.

He added they were preparing food packs and other relief items for affected families.

Kabuntalan is one of the 15 towns surrounding the Liguasan marshland, more known as Maguindanao wetland. It served as the catch basin of flood waters.