Maguindanao gov warns slain councilor’s kin vs rido 

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Gov. Esmael Mangudadatu has sent emissaries to the relatives of the slain municipal councilor of Datu Saudi warning them against resorting to violence in seeking redress or face serious repercussions.

It was learned that relatives of slainSahabudin Namli will resort to a “rido” or clan war as retaliation for his murder.

Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, Maguindanao provincial police director, said Namli, 42, was killed by unidentified men in Barangay Madia on Wednesday.

Namli reportedly has relatives in the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

“Relatives of Councilor Namli must let the police handle the case and prosecute the culprits properly. Vengeful acts can only create more problems and will never give them any good,” Mangudadatu said.

Last year, unidentified gunmen killed the top councilor of Datu Saudi, while the mayor of Datu Saudi, Samsudin Dimaukom, died in an alleged shootout with anti-narcotics agents in Makilala, North Cotabato.