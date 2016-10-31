Maguindanao mayor’s supporters cry ‘rubout’

FAMILY members, supporters and sympathizers of slain Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao condemned his death in the hands of law enforcers.

Thousands of his placards bearing constituents gathered in front of his family’s residence on Sunday describing his death as a “rubout and overkill,” as they joined the clan in asking President Rodrigo Duterte to order an impartial probe of the incident.

While asking for an investigation by the Senate and the Commission on Human Rights, the Dimaukom’s family have yet to decide whether to file charges against the police officers involved in what authorities claimed to be a legitimate anti-drug operation.

Majority of the mayor’s supporters doubted the police version, saying all the victims had bullet wounds in their heads.

“Photos that have gone viral in social media clearly show they were killed in cold blood, overkill, they were executed,” Norhata Karinda, Dimaukom’s sister, said.

Several individuals, including officials, also doubted earlier police findings that the group of Dimaukom resisted the law enforcers and that they were transporting illegal drugs.

“Why is it that the vehicles were properly parked on the roadside and had all the bullet marks based on bullets’ trajectory,” one supporter asked.

They also sought an explanation as to the whereabouts of former policeman Bryan Talib, close-in bodyguard of Dimaukom, who was with him during the incident.

The slain companions of the mayor were Mubarak Pasagui, Fahad Dimananal, Elmer Ali, Aladin Guiamad, Fajir Madi, Bashir Mindog, Haimen Amir, Suad Guiamad and Nasrudin Alon, identified by the mayor’s relatives as employees and private security guards.

The family counsel, Ronald Torres, said the mayor with his companions were going to highly secured Davao City to buy materials for his office and the pink mosque. He said a huge money intended for the beneficiaries of road right-of-way and Talib were missing.

The missing policeman could tell the whole story that transpired in the brutal killing, Torres added.

While mourning, Dimaukom’s wife Vice Mayor Anida Dimaukom, who assumed the post left vacant by her husband, also asked the President to order a special investigation on the matter reiterating that her husband was not involved in illegal drugs.

The couple were among the Maguindanao local executives the President publicly tagged as “narco-politicians.” Last August, they went to Camp Crame and reiterated to Philippine National Police (PNP) Director Gen. Ronaldo dela Rosa their innocence on the accusation.

Meanwhile, the PNP on Monday vowed an impartial investigation into the alleged shootout between the police and the mayor’s convoy last Friday.

PNP spokesman Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said policemen involved in the alleged shootout will be punished for any irregularity and held liable for the said incident.