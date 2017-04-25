Maguindanao police to file complaint vs MILF commander

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Philippine National Police (PNP) Maguindanao office is all set to file a formal complaint with the Government of the Philippines-Moro Islamic Liberation Front (GPH-MILF) Ceasefire Committee for the misbehavior of an MILF commander and his followers.

This was after members of the MILF apparently made a show of force and fired rifles overhead near the PNP precinct in Parang, a seaside town of Maguindanao, on Monday in protest over the arrest of an MILF commander for illegal possession of firearms.

Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, said the incident sent hundreds of innocent residents nearby scampering for their lives.

Tello added that the group of Commander Solaiman Dimatunday, a senior MILF commander in nearby Barira town in Maguindanao, arrived in the town proper of Parang, and went directly to the municipal police station and indiscriminately fired guns overhead.

Local officials said the provocation was a serious violation of the government’s 1997 Agreement on General Cessation of Hostilities with the MILF.

The indiscriminate firing made by Dimatunday was the group’s apparent response to the arrest on Saturday of another MILF commander for illegal possession of firearms.

The suspect, who is related to Dimatunday, was intercepted by personnel of the Regional Public Safety Battalion of the Police Regional Office-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Barangay Kalawag in Parang town on Saturday.

The MILF rebels who stormed the town center of Parang only retreated to another barangay (village) in the municipality upon the mediation made by local officials.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL