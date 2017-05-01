Maguindanao town councilor shot dead

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A Maguindanao town councilor, also a peace advocate, was shot dead while attending a Muslim wedding at a restaurant in Tacurong City on Saturday morning, police said on Sunday.

Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, Sultan Kudarat police provincial director, identified the victim as Norhasim Ulangkaya, 28, municipal councilor of the town of Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao.

Supiter said a female civilian identified as Norma Karatuan, 52 of Barangay Dalagdagan, Datu Mangudadatu town, also in Maguindanao, was hit by stray bullets and is recuperating at a local hospital.

Police investigation found that Ulangkaya was shot by a lone gunman who followed him as he entered Lady Shims Place and Restaurant in Barangay Calean, Tacurong City, at 10 a.m.

The Tacurong City police said Ulangkaya owned the restaurant.

Witnesses said the suspect was seen in the restaurant pretending to be a guest before Ulangkaya arrived.

“He appeared to be waiting for the victim to arrive,” Supiter said. Commotion ensued and the guests at the wedding panicked when the town councilor was gunned down.

The city police said in a report that Ulangkaya was hit in the abdomen, armpit and right knee Empty shells for cal. 45 pistol were found at the crime scene.

Ulangkaya and the civilian were brought to Saint Louis Hospital in Tacurong City whre Ulangkaya was declared dead.

Supiter said the councilor’s civilian armed escorts were invited by police to shed light on the killing.