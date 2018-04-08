Maguindanao town mayor dies

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Mayor Bai Reshal Santiago Ampatuan of Datu Unsay town here died from cardiac arrest at about 1 p.m. on Friday at the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital.

Relatives said the mayor had collapsed at the town hall while preparing for the noontime Friday Muslim congregational prayers.

The municipal office staff rushed her to the hospital at about 12:40 p.m. but did not survive.

The mayor is the wife of Datu Andal Unsay Ampatuan Jr., primary suspect in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre.

She was buried on the same day before sundown according to Muslim tradition after a short vigil at the house of her father-in-law, former Maguindanao Gov. Andal Ampatuan Sr. in Barangay Poblacion.

Brig. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, said the Army provided security in the town proper as relatives, friends and local officials paid their last respect to the mayor.

She was last seen in public meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte during the President’s visit near Sultan Kudarat Provincial capitol last Tuesday.