Maguindanao vice mayor in drugs nabbed

COTABATO CITY: The vice mayor of Talitay town, earlier exposed by President Rodrigo Duterte as among the Maguindanao politicians involved in illegal drug trade was arrested in Awang airport here.

Vice Mayor Abdul Wahab Sabal was arrested by the Police Anti-Illegal Drug Group (AIDG) as he arrived from Manila at past noon on Thursday, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CIDG-ARMM) said.

Senior Supt. Jimmy Daza, CIDG-ARMM chief, said Sabal did not resist arrest as he stepped out of the exit gate of Awang Airport. Daza did not give further details on the arrest but pointed out it was a legitimate AIDG operation in coordination with the CIDG-ARMM.

Sabal and his elder brother, Mayor Montasir Sabal of Talitay, were among the local officials named by Duterte as politicians linked to illegal drugs on August 7.

The Sabal brothers have denied they were into illegal drugs.

Sabal is now in the custody of AIDG.