Maguindanao village officials surrender 16 loose firearms to military

OFFICIALS in a village in Maguindanao surrendered 16 loose firearms to the military over the weekend, a spokesman for the Philippine Army said.

Lt. Col. Alvin Iyog, commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion, turned over the firearms during a ceremony at Datu Piang on Saturday, said Capt. Arvin Encinas.

Mayor Ginuine Kamaong of Datu Piang led the turnover that was held during the Municipal Peace and Order Council meeting.

The surrendered firearms are a Barret caliber .50, three Tomgram caliber 9mm, one M14 rifle, two Hydramatic M16 rifles, three locally made M79 rifles, one 9mm with shotgun, and two Garand caliber .30 rifles. DEMPSEY REYES