Mahathir’s victory ‘augurs well’ for PH-Malaysia ties — Palace

MALACANANG on Friday congratulated Mahathir Mohamad on his election victory, saying his return as Malaysian Prime Minister “augurs well” for “deep relations” between the Philippines and Malaysia.

“We wish to congratulate Mahathir Mohamad on his return as Prime Minister of Malaysia,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

“Prime Minister Mahathir is an old friend of the Philippines and his fresh mandate augurs well for the deep relations between the Philippines and Malaysia,” he added.

Roque also hailed Malaysia as “a brother nation and dependable partner of the Philippines for having played a constructive role towards the attainment of peace and stability in Mindanao.”

“We are thus confident that the strong partnership between our countries would continue to be enhanced in the years to come,” he said.

Mahathir was sworn in as Malaysia’s 7th prime minister on Thursday, a day after he defeated Najib Razak, whose administration has been tarnished by allegations of massive theft from a state investment fund.

At 92, Mahathir became the world’s oldest head of government. He previously ruled Malaysia for 22 years from 1981 to 2003. CATHERINE S. VALENTE