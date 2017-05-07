Mahindra beats Blackwater for 2nd win

Mahindra delivered a strong fourth-quarter per- formance to eke out a 96-87 win over Blackwater on Sunday for its second victory in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Newcomer Glenn Khobuntin and Eric Camson were just acquired by the Floodbuster in a trade the other day from Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in exchange of Alex Mallari and Kevin Ighalo plus a 2020 second round draft rights.

They just made their presence felt throughout the game for Mahindra.

Khobuntin tallied with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds, while the power forward Camson contributed nine points to help Mahindra improve to 2-7 win-loss record—which is mathematically slim of reaching the last and eighth quarterfinals spot.

“Great, amazing effort from our new guys, Glenn (Khobuntin) and Eric (Camson),” said Mahindra assistant coach Chris Gavina. “We felt the togetherness of these guys going into these guys was a high-value asset for us winning this game. We just committed to each other.”

“We just have to play our best in our remaining two games.”

Combo guard Reden Celda registered 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds and four assists, while import Keith Wight posted 16 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Floodbuster.

Philip Paniamogan and Jackson Corpus added eight points each also for the Floodbuster.

Playmaker LA Revilla gave Mahindra its biggest advantage, 91-79, by sinking his jumper with still 4:35 to go in the last period. It was Mahindra’s sizzling performance in the game after a close match up in the first three quarters.

But the Floodbuster outscored the Elite in the final canto, 28-17, to snap a five-game losing skid.

The Elite, who drew an all-around 29 points, 25 rebounds and six assists performance from Greg Smith, suffered their seventh loss in nine games for a 2-7 win-loss record.