Mahindra taps White for Commissioner’s

Mahindra is bringing back James White as its import for the coming Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup, which kicks off on March 17.

White had an impressive run for the Floodbuster last season, averaging 24.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game and leading the young squad to the quarterfinal stage.

Mahindra acting head coach Chris Gavina said the six-foot-nine White is already in town and the team is looking forward to have another campaign with the Georgia Tech alumnus.

“I feel we have been consistently moving in the right direction since the second half of the Philippine Cup and were tirelessly working towards setting ourselves up for a bounce back next conference,

especially being reinforced with our import James White,” Gavina told The Manila Times.

The Floodbuster had a rough start in the Philippine Cup but got their acts together in the latter part of the elimination round.

Unfortunately, their flat start was too deep to overcome as they finished with 3-8 win-loss mark and bombed out of the playoff round.

With White, Mahindra finished with 6-5 mark in the elimination phase of the Governors’ Cup but lost to the seeded Meralco side in the quarterfinals, 82-105.

JOSEF RAMOS