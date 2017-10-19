Mahmud Ahmad is dead – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed late Thursday that Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, a Malaysian terrorist who funded the Maute terror group to stage its attack in Marawi City, was killed by soldiers.

“Now, the other, ‘yung sabi nila si doc, yung tatlo iyan (the one they call Doc, there were three of them), (Isnilon) Hapilon, Omar (Maute) tapos yung (and) doc, he is an …(Malaysian). He was taken this afternoon. And that completes the story,” Duterte said in a speech during the 43rd Philippine Business Conference and Expo in Manila.

Military spokesman Restituto Padilla Jr. also confirmed that Ahmad was dead.

“Yes,” Padilla said in a text message when asked if Ahmad was among those killed by the military.

“Hostages rescued know who he is and reported he was killed last night,” he added.

Mahmud was among 20 extremists killed in offensives launched by security forces in Marawi City late Wednesday and early Thursday. CATHERINE VALENTE