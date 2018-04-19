Maibarara-2 secures COC from regulator

MAIBARARA Geothermal, Inc. (MGI) has secured a certificate of compliance (COC) from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), which would allow it to start commercial operation of its 12-megawatt (MW) Maibarara-2 geothermal power plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

In a disclosure, PetroEnergy Resources Corp. said its unit received the COC for the operation of the power station on Monday.

“ERC’s approval of Maibarara-2’s COC proves that MGI has fully complied with the technical, operational, and financial requirements for the plant’s commercial operations,” MGI President Francisco Delfin Jr. said on Wednesday.

With the COC duly obtained, the company may now begin its commercial operations.

The geothermal plant, a first under the Duterte administration, went online on March 9, marking its first export of power. After its integration to the grid, the facility would undergo a series of capability and reliability tests.

PetroEnergy told the stock exchange in March that the geothermal power plant started exporting power to Luzon following its successful synchronization to the Luzon grid.

Last December, MGI secured the approval for the registration of Maibarara-2 plant as a participating generation facility of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

Maibarara-2, MGI’s fourth power facility, began construction in March 2016. The first plant, generating 20 MW, came online in February 2014. Two others—the 36 MW Nabas-1 wind farm and the 50 MW Tarlac-1 solar facility—became fully operational in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The plant is operated by MGI, a joint venture between PetroGreen Energy Corp. (65 percent), PHINMA Energy Corp. (25 percent), and state-owned PNOC Renewables Corp. (PNOC-RC, 10 percent).

PetroGreen is the renewable energy holding unit of publicly-listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PERC).

Founded in 1994, PetroEnergy is engaged in the business of upstream oil exploration and development. Since then, it has diversified into RE and power generation.