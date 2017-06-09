Maid nabbed for P1.5-M theft

Police arrested a housemaid allegedly involved in a P1.5 million theft on Wednesday.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the suspect was identified as Rachelle Cabe, 25, from Las Navas, Northern Samar.

Reports showed that at 9:30 p.m., police were called to render assistance in apprehending a suspect for qualified theft near McDonald’s on Commonwealth Avenue.

A citizen tipped off personnel of QC Local Government Unit Task Force “Kalsada Outpost” that Cabe was the same person seen in a television newscast who was reported to have stolen P1.5 million worth of jewelry and cash from her employer in Las Piñas City.

QCPD and Las Piñas police made a verification which later revealed that Cabe was indeed the same person charged with qualified theft.

Police recovered three cellphones, two wristwatches, ATM cards, bank books, pieces of jewelry, and P2,708 from the suspect. Cabe later confessed that she stole the vault of her employer in Las Piñas on June 6 and brought it to a house in Ibaan, Batangas.

Cabe was turned over to the Las Piñas police station for further investigation.