‘Mailed’ illegal drugs seized in 2016 turned over to anti-narcotics agency

MILLIONS of pesos worth of illegal drugs were turned over on Tuesday to the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA), more than a year after Bureau of Customs (BOC) operatives seized them at a mail warehouse in Pasay City.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena said the six packages that came from the United States and Germany contained “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride), ecstasy pills, marijuana and marijuana oil and were sent through the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) from July to August 2016.

Lapena said authorities delayed the turnover hoping that the consignees would claim the shipment. None came.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Lapena presented the seized items to media.

“As presented, that’s how they are packed. The cannabis oil in a bottle placed inside a box, the ecstasy pills in [a]smaller box and packed in smaller plastic enveolopes,” said Lapena.

Lapena said the modus operandi of sending drugs through mail has been going on for quite sometime but was stopped after Rodrigo Duterte assumed the presidency in July 2016. One of Duterte’s campaign promises was to rid the country of illegal drugs.

“We successfully prevented the entry of drugs through effective Customs operations and strict implementation of anti-smugglng programs and policies,” said Lapena who replaced Nicanor Faeldon as Customs chief in August.

Lapena was former PDEA chief.

Duterte replaced Faeldon, who stayed for more than a year, amid allegations of corruption.

Lapena said all mail packages and container vans would be subjected to x-ray to ensure that they were clean.