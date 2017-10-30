Maine Mendoza releases first autobiographical book

Maine Mendoza is a paradox in many ways. She does the wackiest things on national television, yet remains shy in real life. She is all over billboards and the media, yet seems unspoiled by her fame.

Advertisements

Mendoza shot to fame in April 2015 when she uploaded a video of herself lip-syncing as Kris Aquino via a mobile app Dubsmash on Facebook. Within 24 hours, the video reached one million views and almost 60,000 likes on Facebook, which prompted her to continue making Dubsmash videos with the plain intention of making people happy.

It wasn’t long before the team behind noontime show “Eat Bulaga” became aware of the social media star and invited her to audition. In July 2015, she made her debut on the show’s “Juan For All, All For Juan” segment as Yaya Dub, and the rest is history.

With her phenomenal rise to fame, she gives her millions of fans a chance to get to know the real her—the Maine Mendoza who comes out when the ca­meras aren’t rolling.

Mendoza has launched her very own book titled “Yup, I Am That Girl” which reveals the real story of the bubbly newcomer in show business. From her family life and growing-up years to her showbiz journey and life’s hopes and dreams, she dished heartfelt truths in the book, written in conversational prose with jokes generously thrown in—as people would expect from one of the most loved celebrities today.

The book, according to the short description, is an unfiltered version of her personal blog “Pessimistic Optimist Bella.” In just four hours after one bookstore announced its availability, the autobiography was sold out. “This is a dream come true for me, sharing to people the inner writer in me. I dedicate this to all my supporters because they are my inspiration in doing this book,” Mendoza told members of the press during her book signing at TriNoma Activity Center on October 26.

“I felt that aside from my blogs online, I really wanted to produce a published work because not everyone is updated and has internet access. At least through this book, they can have a hard copy which they can bring anywhere,” the now-proclaimed author added.

During the signing, the Kapuso star turned emotional as she saw thousands of fans cheering in support. The activity center up to every level of the mall turned into a sea of yellow shirts just like the cover of her book. Mendoza learned that some of her fans went to the venue as early as the night before the event.

“It was crazy. I saw on Twitter that some of them came here at 10 pm last night. I hope everyone got to sleep well. I am very flattered,” she said.

“Since they were here since the day before, I will sign as many books as I can. They have sacrificed their time, effort and money. Ano ba naman yun sa akin, pirma lang ‘yun,” she added.

Some 500 lucky fans were able to have their book signed.

When asked if she has given her onscreen partner Alden Richards a copy she shared, “I will give Alden a personal copy. I wanted it to be wrapped properly, of course with my dedication. I have allotted copies to those people who are very special to me.”

As the launching of the book was a resounding success, Mendoza is hoping that she will have another book to write.

“I hope there will be a book two. I have a lot of things yet to unveil. Maybe about love life, or maybe literary works like poems,” the 22-year-old ended.

Yup, I Am That Girl is available in newsstands, bookstores, convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide which comes with free exclusive mini-photos of Mendoza for fans to collect.