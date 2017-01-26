So maintains hold of lead in Tata Steel Masters

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So posted a crucial 10th-round victory to stay on track of claiming the top honors in the 2017 Tata Steel Masters Chess Tournament being held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

The 23-year-old Cavite pride blasted GM Radslaw Wojtaszek of Poland to keep the solo lead with seven points in the tournament which offers +10,000 to the champion and +6,500 to the runner-up.

He is full point ahead of second placers GM Levon Aronian of Armenia, GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia, GM Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine, GM Wei Yi of China and defending champion GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway with six points each.

Aronian defeated GM Richard Rapport of Hungary and Karjakin clobbered GM Dmitry Andreikin of Russia while the matches of Eljanov and Wei, and Carlsen and GM Pentala Harikrishna of India ended in a draw.

GM Baskaran Adhiban of India is in seventh with 5.5 points followed by Harikrishna and GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands (five points); Andreikin, Wojtaszek and GM Ian Nepomniatchtchi of Russia (four points); Rapport (3.5 points) and GM Loek Van Wely of the Netherlands (two points).

The 11th round pairings are So versus Andreikin, Aronian versus Wojtaszek, Wei versus Karjakin, Nepomniatchtchi versus Eljanov, Carlsen versus Adhiban, Giri versus Harikrishna, and Rapport versus Van Wely.

So, who represents the United States Chess Federation in international tournaments, has Wei and Nepomniatchtchi in the final two rounds of the competition.