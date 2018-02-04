Maja Salvador—the grateful ‘Wildflower’

As top-rating ABS-CBN primetime series “Wildflower” goes into its last five days this week, the riveting drama’s sizzling lead Maja Salvador is overwhelmed with gratitude. She is thankful for the show’s success, and the many opportunities Wildflower opened for her this past year.

“I can proudly say Wildflower helped me boost my career the most, among all the other teleseryes I’ve done in the past,” Salvador shared during the show’s finale press conference.

“But more than that, Wildflower, what with its all physically and emotionally demanding scenes, has taught me to be more dedicated and passionate in my craft,” the 29-year-old added.

Since premiering in February 2017, Wildflower not only cemented Salvador’s reputation as a first-rate actress, but it also turned her into a social media star.

From a bride in black walking down the aisle to a fierce lady in gold making one unforgettable entrance, Wildflower’s many show-stopping scenes became memes—or edited images made to look humorous—that went viral online. It is also one of the most talked about shows by netizens.

“I guess, what all these memes show, at least for us, is we’re all comfortable with each other in the cast. We know each other too well that we no longer have qualms in doing heavy scenes,” Aiko Melendez, who plays antagonist Emilia Ardiente, noted.

Moreover, the series swept several awards within its yearlong run, among them recognitions from the PMCP Star Awards for TV, LionhearTV Rawr Awards, Gems Hiyas ng Sining Awards, and even the Asian Television Awards where Tirso Cruz 3rd was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Beside Salvador, Melendez and Cruz, crossing the finish line with Wildflower are a power cast in Sunshine Cruz, Wendell Ramos, Zsazsa Padilla, Christian Vasquez, RK Bagatsing, Vin Abrenica, Joseph Marco, Yen Santos and Roxanne Barcelo, among others.

Finally, business unit head and director Ruel Bayani expressed his team is proud that Wildflower achieved its goal of conveying women empowerment in through the characters and storylines.

“More than just a tale of revenge, Wildflower is a story of a woman’s courage, determination, and resilience to find justice for her family and for the people of her town. It shows that women are just as powerful as men; they are no longer the meek and oppressed who can only cry in the confines of their homes,” Bayani ended.