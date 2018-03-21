Maja Salvador: ‘It’s time for me to perform’

The spotlight turns once again on Maja Salvador’s stage prowess as she stages her fourth solo concert titled “Maja On Stage” at the Kia Theater on March 23.

After a year of showcasing her expertise in acting, Salvador says she is so grateful for the opportunity to satisfy her insatiable hunger as performer side anew.

“Nung sinabi na may plans about concert at ano magiging title, sinabi ko lang na parang na buong 2017, nagpaka- actress ako, nag-Wildflower lang ako the whole year, diba? So parang 2018, sasampa ulit ako ng stage,” she said.

Produced by Four Lights Entertainment Productions, Maja on Stage follows previous successful outings namely, “Maj: The Legal Performer” (2014), “Majasty” (2015) and “Only Maja” (2016). In the lead up to this concert, however, she has also staged a concert tour in Cebu, Oklahoma and Las Vegas in February.

“Eh forever love ko yun. Forever love ko yung pagsu-show kaya hindi man kami magsama, magkahiwalay man kami ng ilang taon, pero babalik-balikan ko siya,” says Salvador of performing.

Similar to her jaw-dropping and viral performances on “ASAP” the Dance Princess promises to set the concert stage on fire with her explosive numbers.

“Siyempre, not the same as sa MOA, sa mga naging concerts sa Music Museum, kasi siyempre we want something new naman lagi. So, iba yung atake sa music, sa sayaw,” she explains.

Adding the necessary oomph and entertainment to her concert are her “Wildflower” leading men and hunky ABS-CBN stars Joseph Marco, RK Bagatsing and Vin Abrenica, as well as her comedian friends Kakai Bautista and Pooh, trending young star Maymay Entrata, Sample King Jhong Hilario and other surprise guests.

“Siguro sa lakas din ng Wildflower yung mga producers yung may gusto na kasama si Vin, si RK and Joseph. Tapos may Kakai and Pooh. Syempre si Kakai, kaibigan ko. And si Pooh, magaling na komedyante naman yun, diba? At nag-trending yung tour namin sa Canada,” adds Salvador.

More than flexing her concert performance muscles, Salvador considers her upcoming show as her personal way of saying thanks to those who have unwaveringly supported her as Lily Cruz in Wildflower.

Even if she admits to feeling a little anxious over performing in front of a huge crowd again, the multi-talented lady is ready to brave everything in order to put her ultimate goal across.

“Siguro yung always na sinasabi ko, to give happiness. Yung magbigay ng entertainment sa mga kapamilya natin sa iba’t-ibang lugar at sa iba’t-ibang bansa. Yun naman talaga ang gusto ko kaya ko ginagawa ang lahat ng ito,” she ends.

For inquiries, log on to TicketNet.