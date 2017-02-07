Maja Salvador and her lessons in love

Maja Salvador has been the subject of few controversies when it comes to matters of the heart. With the likes of Matteo Guidicelli and Gerald Anderson as part of her past, Salvador says she has learned a number of lessons, which she is sure to take with her in her next relationship.

Although she admitted she is far from any new romance—her focus completely on her career what with her latest movie I’m Drunk, I Love You and upcoming television show Wildflower keeping her busy—she is open to suitors who may wish to win her heart.

“I’ve had so many relationships in the past and I’ve learned so many things from those expe­riences. And now that I am 28 years old, I don’t want to rush into a relationship anymore. [When I do the next time] I want to see from the guy he’s really the one for me,” Salvador said at the press conference of her Valentine film.

Asked what her criteria is when it comes to real life leading men, she replied she does not necessarily have one. All she knows is that it will be wise for her to take things slow the next time around, and not get too excited if she feels she is starting to like someone back.

“I am looking at the reality and possibilities of what can happen, whether the guy is showbiz, or non-showbiz. As long as he accepts me and my work, and he understands me, [I know] he will be the guy God has given me,” she shared.

Salvador revealed she has a suitor. “I’m not really focused [on him]right now because of the movie and the TV show, but once in a while I still give time. I don’t want to say we’re dating, but we text and go out sometimes.”

Asked to define love, she replied, “Love for me is when you show another person that you will not give up on him—whether he is strong or weak, facing a problem, or whether he does something right or wrong. You need to show your love as a whole.”

Meanwhile, the sexy drama actress shared how happy she is for her newly-wed mother, Thelma Andres, who tied the knot with Canadian Roy Linklater in December 2016. Salvador was her mom’s maid of honor.

“You see, she is already 50 years old but she met her forever. That’s what’s really fun about love, it’s full of surprises. You never know when it will come. Now, I’m telling myself that I’m not ready yet, but if love comes today…we’ll never really know.”

‘I’m Drunk, I Love You’

Tackling the hilariously painful side of falling hopelessly in love, Salvador enjoyed starring in the unsual love story I’m Drunk, I Love You with Paulo Avelino.

Helmed by JP Habac in his feature-length directorial debut, from a screenplay co-written with Giancarlo Abrahan, the movie revolves around two college best friends who go on one last road trip to settle the matter how they fell for each other.

A millennial movie, music also plays an integral part in the narrative, featuring some of the country’s top OPM artists, among them Juan Miguel Severo, Kai Honasan, Jimmy Bondoc, Parokya Ni Edgar, Cynthia Alexander, 3D [comprised of Johnoy Danao, Ebe Dancel, Bullet Dumas], Shirebound and Busking, Out of Body Special, and Ang Bandang Shirley.

Besides playing lead roles, Salvador and Avelino also performed covers of songs that will be featured in the movie and the upcoming official soundtrack album.

Produced by TBA (Tuko Film Productions, Buchi Boy Entertainment, Artikulo Uno),I’m Drunk, I Love You also stars Dominic Roco, Jasmine Curtis-Smith with special participation of Irma Adlawan, and Jim Paredes.

The film opens cinemas nationwide on February 15.