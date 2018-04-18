Maja Salvador’s makeup dream-come-true

PLUS: The beautiful story of the girl with the ‘Best Face’ in PH

Lovely drama star Maja Salvador confessed she had long dreamt of endorsing a makeup line and become “the face” of the very things that will help women enhance their beauty.

“Pero lagi akong bigo [But I’ve always been disappointed],” she laughed, adding, “ but thanks to Blair Cosmetics, nawala na yung sakit [the pain has gone away].

Blair Cosmetics is a Philippine makeup up brand that is made in Japan, which started out via direct and online-selling over the last year. Its most popular product thus far has been its smudge-proof lipsticks and moisturized lip mousse, but is eager to push the rest of its collection in the market.

To do so, its founder Steffi Blair Ong—daughter of Pretty Looks founder Susan Ong—turned to the prime time star, singer and “Philippine Dance Princess” to help them along.

“We wanted to be represented by someone who is confident, someone who is beautiful, someone who is hardworking and of course, someone who is a fine representation of a Filipina beauty,” Ong said of their celebrity endorser.

The businesswoman, who is also a nurse by profession, further emphasized that the “Wildflower” star has also inspired a lot of women with her bubbly personality and her fresh and fuss-free look.

Salvador, for her part, is very grateful and excited to represent a cosmetics brand, which she has already begun to use as venue to boost women’s morale.

“Wala namang pangit sa atin eh; lahat tayo maganda. Dahil ang importante yung kagandahan ng loob. Pero tama din naman naman na gumamit ng makeup para mas ma-enhance ang ganda na meron tayo.[No one’s ugly; we are all beautiful, especially since its inner beauty that’s truly important. But there’s also nothing wrong in using makeup to enhance the beautiful features we already have],” she said convincingly.

In keeping up with Blair’s tagline to “Shine in Confidence,” Salvador went on to say that makeup is an effective tool in feeling empowered. Her message for women who still insist on “being simple” that a few strokes of eyebrow makeup and some lipstick will go a long way.

“Feeling maco-conquer mo ang lahat ng mangyayarisa bawat araw na haharapin mo. [You will feel like you can conquer anything the day brings you],” she promised.

Meanwhile, besides fulfilling her duties as brand ambassador, Salvador also also hopes to soon to collaborate with Blair Cosmetics for her very own mascara line in the future.

“I want to call it, ‘Majascara’,” she giggled.

Before then, the actress imparted that the next coming months will prove to be exciting for makeup lovers as Blair Cosmetics is scheduled to launch its new products, including a handy mini lipstick line and all-coverage pressed powder.

“Best of all, this makeup brand, although now available in Watsons, will continue to help women not only look beautiful but help them improve their lives as a direct-selling and online company. Ang galing di’ba? [Isn’t it great?],” she ended.

* * *

Just before the end of 2017, 21-year-old model and De La Salle University student Trisha Duncan was declared the winner of a different kind of beauty contest. Mounted in various countries by global pharmaceutical company Merz Aesthetics, she won the title #BestFacePH under the “MAAT Golden Ratio Search,” which neither based the parameters of beauty on ethnicity nor personal preference, but on the science of facial measurements. That is the, the perfect ratio or proportion of one’s facial features.

Her win, however, is not what she considers the confirmation of her “beauty,” but her life story, which only two years ago had seemed all too sad and cruel.

In 2015, Trisha was diagnosed with lupus, a rare autoimmune disease that required her to undergo months of chemotherapy. The lupus medication, which contains high doses of steroids, caused her to develop rashes all over her body, lose her hair, and her face to swell and bloat. All the side effects of treatment forced a huge blow on Trisha’s self-esteem.

“There was a time when I felt ugly, but I chose to honor that pain and make something beautiful come out of it, and become the better woman I am today,” she shared with the T-Zone. “I used to associate beauty with everything good and positive, but my harrowing experience of getting sick taught me there is beauty in redemption.”

Today, Trisha is one of the amazing lupus survivors in the country and is back to her regular activities, which include finishing her thesis as a student of Mass Media, handling responsibilities in her college organizations, and taking on modeling projects.

She is not ashamed to say she sought the help of science as part of the process in regaining herself esteem by undergoing Ultherapy, a non-invasive treatment that lifts and tightens skin naturally by kick-starting the body’s collagen production process. She did so with clearance from her doctor, of course.

“It’s also important to find a dermatologist you can trust to help address your concerns and build your self-esteem,” Trisha added. “I only choose treatments I know are approved by professionals and when I’ve seen the results myself so it helps me be at ease knowing I’ll be safe throughout.”

Now an expert at positive thinking, Trisha is always grateful for whatever good thing she comes across, including Ultherapy.

“Being in front of the camera for most of my life and then suddenly struggling with the effects of Lupus medication really took away my confidence but this treatment really helped me feel better about myself. Because I really think beauty radiates from within when we feel good about ourselves—and it shows,” she enthused.

Meanwhile, the girl with the perfect facial ratio in the country eagerly shares her beauty tips whenever asked. Besides the non-invasive treatment, Trisha simply takes care of herself in all aspects—from eating healthy to getting enough sleep, regular exercise, and even forging good relationships around her and knowing when to have “me time.”

“Having a chronic illness is quite challenging because my health is more fragile than most,” she admitted. “But I choose to see the bright side and just do better in order to stay alive and healthy like others, and I hope my story helps to empower others to become the strong woman I know we all are inside.”

Log on to www.ultherapy.com and www.merzaesthetics.com for more on Trisha Duncan’s story.