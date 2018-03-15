Major attitude from sweet-faced star

Fans are getting turned off by this female star (FS). There have been many instances she ignores them when they ask for a picture with FS.

More recently, a high-ranking executive (HRE) of a prestigious media organization was also given a taste of FS’ attitude. It happened at a mall when HRE’s granddaughter saw FS walking. A big fan of FS, the little girl approached the celebrity to ask if she can have a picture with her. FS looked at the kid and said in an angry voice, “Hindi mo ba nakikita, nagmamadali ako?”

Naturally, the child was stunned and speechless. Hoping to lessen the blow on his granddaughter, HRE introduced himself as an executive of the media organization. Thinking FS would at least change her tune, it was HRE’s turn to be stunned. FS just looked at him, then at his granddaughter and left without a word.

These stories are really disappointing because FS’ image is nice and sweet, especially with her angelic face. As they say, a pretty face is nothing if you’ve got an ugly heart. FS’ management best reprimand her before her attitude gets worse and it becomes too late to redeem her reputation.