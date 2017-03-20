Major pnp posts reshuffled

THE retirement of the No. 2 man of the Philippine National Police (PNP) resulted in a major reshuffle in the organization’s command group, directorial staff and the national support units.

Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario, deputy PNP chief for operations, has been appointed deputy chief for administration, replacing Deputy Director General Francisco Uyami Jr., who bowed out of the service on March 19 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

In a news briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday, PNP chief and Director General Ronald dela Rosa said Deputy Director General Fernando Mendez Jr., the chief of the directorial staff, has been designated as the deputy PNP chief for operations vice Apolinario.

Director Archie Francisco Gamboa of the Directorate for Comptrollership has been named as the new chief of the directorial staff replacing Mendez.

Director Ramon Purugganan of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) has been designated to head the Directorate for Comptrollership vice Gamboa.

Purugganan’s former DPRM post was taken over by Chief Supt. Rene Aspera of the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG).

Chief Supt. Joel Crisostomo Garcia, the former deputy chief of DPRM, replaced Aspera as PSPG chief.

Dela Rosa is yet to name Garcia’s replacement.