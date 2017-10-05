Majority of Filipinos fear falling victim to extrajudicial killings — SWS

THERE are seven out of 10 Filipinos who fear that they or someone they know will become victims of extrajudicial killings amid the government’s ongoing war on drugs, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll released on Thursday showed.

Advertisements

The second quarter SWS survey from June 23 to 26 showed that 73 percent of the 1,200 adults in face-to-face interviews nationwide said they were worried that they or someone they know could get killed in the police’s anti-drug operations; 41 percent were very worried; 32 percent answered that they were somewhat worried.

Only 13 percent are not too worried, while 14 percent are not worried at all, according to the survey.

It also said that 90 percent of those surveyed believed that suspected drug dependents should be captured alive. Of the 90 percent, 68 percent thought having suspects alive was very important, while 22 percent said it was somewhat important.

The highest percentage of surveyed adults who want drug suspects captured alive is in Metro Manila at 95 percent, followed by Balanced Luzon and Visayas, which are both at 90 percent. The percentage in Mindanao—where President Rodrigo Duterte is from—is slightly lower than the rest at 86 percent.

The 90 percent figure of Filipinos who want drug suspects arrested alive, however, was slightly lower than in March (92 percent), as well as in September and December (both at 94 percent) of the 2016 SWS surveys.

Despite the majority who fear getting killed, 63 percent still believe that the Duterte administration is serious in solving the extrajudicial killings.

The margins of error are three percent for national percentages and six percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. LLANESCA T. PANTI