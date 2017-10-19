Majority of Filipinos satisfied with Duterte’s performance–SWS

THE administration of President Rodrigo Duterte has maintained a “very good” net satisfaction rating in the third quarter of 2017, according to the latest survey of Social Weather Stations (SWS) released on Thursday.

Advertisements

The September 23 to 27 survey showed that 71 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte ‘s performance, while only 13 percent were dissatisfied.

Sixteen percent, meanwhile, were ambivalent.

The poll results yielded a net satisfaction rating of “very good” +58, down by six percentage points from “very good” +64 in June.

SWS said that the decline of 16-percentage points in Metro Manila (“very good” +51 from “very good” +67) and 11-percentage points in Balance Luzon (“very good” +52 from “very good” +63) contributed to the six percentage-point dip in the national government’s net satisfaction.

On the other hand, net satisfaction ratings in Mindanao and Visayas went up by two percentage points (“excellent” +74 from “excellent” +72) and one-percentage point (“very good” +57 from “very good” +56).

Among classes, SWS showed that the Duterte administration’s net satisfaction score fell by one grade in Class E because of 22-percentage points decline to “good” +46 in September from “very good” +68 in June.

“Very good” net satisfaction ratings were posted in Class ABC (+60 from June’s +55) and Class D (+60 from June’s +64).

In a statement, Palace spokesman Ernesrto Abella said the government was “grateful” for public’s continued recognition of the “hard work” of the Duterte administration.

“The current government’s efforts to bring comfortable life for all have started to bear fruits with Filipinos rating the Administration ‘very good’ in the areas of helping the poor, protecting the environment, defending the country’s territorial rights, and providing jobs,” Abella said.

“Rest assured that the whole executive branch under the leadership of PRRD (Duterte) will continue to lay down the foundations of a progressive and inclusive nation where there is prosperity, trustworthy government and long-lasting peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SWS said the administration yielded “very good” on helping the poor (+67), protecting the environment (+58), defending the country’s territorial rights (+52), and providing jobs (+50).

Duterte’s net satisfaction was “good” on distributing lands to deserving tillers under land reform (+49), fighting terrorism (+47), protecting human rights (+46), foreign relations (+40), reconciling with Muslim rebels (+38), eradicating graft and corruption (+35), reconciling with communists (+35), and fighting crimes (+30).

The government posted “moderate” scores in ensuring that no family would be hungry (+29), recovering Marcos’ alleged hidden wealth (+28), resolving traffic woes (+22), solving extrajudicial killings (+22), and fighting inflation (+21).

Around 1,500 respondents were interviewed during the survey period — 600 adult Filipinos in Balance Luzon, and 300 each in Metro Manila Visayas, and Mindanao.

SWS used sampling error margins of ±2.5 percentage points for national percentages, ±4 percentage points for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percentage points each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.