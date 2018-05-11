Majority of Filipinos remain satisfied with Duterte administration but ratings drop — SWS

MAJORITY of Filipinos has remained satisfied with the Duterte administration although its rating dropped considerably across regions and classes in the first quarter of 2018, according to a recent Social Weather Station (SWS) survey.

The poll from March 23 to 27 showed that 69 percent of the 1,200 adult respondents surveyed were satisfied with the current administration, 11 percent were dissatisfied while 18 percent were undecided.

The +58 or its equivalent of “very good” net satisfaction rating, however, is a 12-point drop from a +70 or “excellent” mark in the last quarter of 2017 that exceeded the +66 record set by Duterte’s predecessor, Benigno Aquino 3rd.

The net satisfaction rating of the administration was highest in the President’s native region of Mindanao although it was a 15-point drop from the +87 or “excellent” grade in the last quarter of 2017 to +72 in the first quarter of 2018.

There was also a 13-point drop in Metro Manila, or +58 rating from December’s record-high of +71.

Balance Luzon also registered a drop, from +67 in December 2017 to +50 in March 2018 but still “very good.”

The net satisfaction rating in the Visayas was also “very good” at +57.

Even among social classes, the net satisfaction rating of the Duterte administration experienced a drop.

While the ABC classes maintained its “very good” rating at +56, it was a 12-point swing from last quarter’s mark. The same happened in class E, which registered a +54 from +66 in December.

The rating from Class D, or the masses, fell to “very good” (+58) from December’s “excellent” rating of +71.

Helping victims of disasters by the Duterte’s administration received the highest net satisfaction rating at +75 or “excellent” mark while fighting inflation was lowest at +6.

Ranked in between were the other net satisfaction ratings, notably:

* Duterte administration’s efforts on helping the poor (+68), reconstructing marawi city (+63), building and maintenance of public works (+62), promoting the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (+59), fighting terrorism (+58), and protecting human rights (+54) which were all “very good” marks.

* Eradicating graft and corruption (+46), ensuring an efficient public transportation system (+41), telling the truth to the people (+41), reconciling with Muslim rebels (+41), fulfilling commitments in international treaties (+40), fighting crimes(+40), having good relations with the United Nations and other important international organizations (+37), reconciling with communist rebels (+37), foreign relations (+36), defending the country’s territorial rights (+36), and defending philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (+34), which were all “good.”

* Government’s efforts in ensuring that no family will ever be hungry (+22), which was “moderate.”

The SWS survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

It had sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA