Majority owners hide behind PCD Nominee

ALLIANCE Select Foods International Inc. (ASFII) posted what it said was an amended “quasi-reorganization” last Sept. 8, 2017 on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange. It did not explain how this would affect stockholders, particularly public investors who trade its listed common shares.

In effect, Alliance Select Foods was asking stockholders to sacrifice for the sake of the company by agreeing to reduce the par value of their holdings to P0.50 from P1. That’s a 50-percent discount!

The public investors of Alliance Select could never refuse such an offer because the stock, which uses FOOD as market symbol, closed at P0.62 on Jan. 8, 2018. Compared with the proposed par value of P0.50 per share, they would be losing P0.12, which is equivalent to only 19.355 percent.

What if the public stockholders of Alliance Select were the only buyers of the company’s initial public offering (IPO) of 531.10 billion common shares at P1.35 each? A financial filing placed the company’s additional paid-in capital (APIC) at $6.662 million. At a P50 per dollar exchange rate, $6.662 million equals P330.1 million.

APIC refers to the additional premium over par value paid by a stockholder. Par value, in turn, refers to the initial price per share as provided for in a stock corporation’s authorized capital.

If the public stockholders of Alliance Select bought their IPO shares at P1.35 each, they would have paid P716.985 million resulting in an APIC of P185.885 million.

Insider stockholders

Who owns Strongoak Inc., which claims it contributed $2.947 million in APIC to the financials of Alliance Select by buying 430.286 million ASFII common shares at P1.31 each?

The acquisition of 430.286 million ASFII common shares at P1.31 each by Strongoak resulted in a P133.389-million APIC, which would be equivalent to $2.947 million according to ASFII’s own filing. Dividing P133.389 million by $2.947 million results in P45.263, which could be the prevailing exchange rate in 2014.

The question, though, is who are the owners of Strongoak? Will Alliance Select’s majority stockholders answer this poser?

Alliance Select listed its owners under PCD Nominee Corp. It disclosed Strongoak as holder of 1.383 billion ASFII common shares, or 55.52 percent, and two foreign companies, Harvest All Investment Ltd. and Victory Fund Ltd., with 177.261 million ASFII common shares or 7.09 percent and 138.474 million ASFII common shares or 5.54 percent, respectively.

It is up to the public investors to guess from this list, which is the public ownership report, who ASFII’s majority stockholders are.

Due Diligencer’s take

Public investors should be puzzled why they are being denied information about the identities of the majority stockholders of a listed company like Alliance Select. As a matter of fact, they will remain helpless against the owners because they do not want to bother themselves with what they consider an unimportant detail in investing.

All the public investors may be after are earnings when the prices of their stocks go up. Of course they will welcome dividends, either in stock or in cash.

The identities of business owners may mean something to a regulatory authority. Unfortunately, while Due Diligencer refers to the Philippine Stock Exchange as a regulator, it ceased to be one when it listed its common shares.

Thus public investors have only one other to turn to for help. But will the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) listen if ever they go to the market watcher when they feel they are being taken for granted by majority stockholders?

As a matter of fact, SEC officials may not be aware at all that certain listed companies use PCD Nominee Corp. as record stockholders in their general information sheets. Why they tolerate this kind of disclosure is not one for Due Diligencer to analyze. Will anyone extend a helping hand to the public investors? Just asking.

