Makabayan bloc breaks away from House majority

THE Makabayan bloc announced that it was separating from the majority at the House of Representatives.

The group made the announcement in a press conference today, Wednesday, at the ACT Conference Room of the House.

The decision came a week after the bloc, consisting of Bayan-Muna, Gabriela, ACT Teachers, Kabataan and Anakpawis Party-List groups met following the recent rejections by the Commission on Appointments of Rafael Mariano and Judy Taguiwalo as secretaries of the Departments of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Rep.Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zar said.

“As representatives of the poor and marginalized sectors in Congress and as nationalist and progressive legislators, it would be a violation of our duties and principles to remain with a Majority that enables and defends the fascist, pro-imperialist and anti-people policies of the Duterte regime,” the bloc said.

Aside from Zarate, also present were Rep. Antonio Tinio of ACT; Rep. Arlene Brosas of Gabriela; Rep. Sarah Elago Kabataan and Rep. Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA