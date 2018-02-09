Makati adopts paperless policy

THE Makati City government is going paperless in all departments and offices at city hall as it move towards eco-friendly digitalization this year. Mayor Abigail Binay urged the departments and offices of the city government to adopt the Paperless Policy the Sangguniang Panlungsod (City Council) implemented recently. “We laud the well-timed initiative of the City Council which complements our thrust of pursuing the city’s transformation into a digital city of the 21st Century,” Binay said. She said that as acknowledged champion and role model of the global campaign for climate resilient cities, Makati must take the lead in adopting eco-friendly practices in its systems and operations. In support of the policy, the mayor had ordered the prompt procurement of new laptops and other IT equipment for all City Council members. Meanwhile, the city government is currently implementing projects that promote waste reduction through recycling in the barangay (villages) as well as in all offices. In 2017, the city Department of Environmental Services (DES) launched the recyclables fair participated by various departments and office. It collected a total of six pieces of e-waste and 26,039 kilos of recyclable waste materials generated total sales of P177,661 which is 35.2 percent higher than 2016.