Makati allots P600M for free medicine program

Over 200,000 Makati City residents are beneficiaries of the city government’s “Libreng Gamot para sa Mamamayan” Program.

Mayor Abby Binay said the P600 million poured for the free medicine program is part of the almost P4 billion fund for health services allotted by the city council for 2017.

Of the P4 billion, P1.2 billion goes to the Makati Health Department (MHD) and P2.7 billion for Ospital ng Makati (Osmak).

The free medicine program was launched in 2013 when Erwin Jejomar Binay was the mayor of Makati City.

It covers the members and beneficiaries of the Makati Health Plus (Yellow Card) program, which include senior citizens, persons with disability (PWD) and other bona fide Makati residents.

City government employees and other Makati-based government workers who are active Yellow Card holders are also qualified beneficiaries of the program.

“The program is an effective remedy to the prohibitive cost of medicines, which could undermine the benefits of accessible medical services provided by Ospital ng Makati and our health centers. With improved access to proper medication, especially maintenance medicines, our constituents can enjoy a better quality of life,” Binay said.