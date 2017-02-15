Makati BLU card holders get extra cash gift

The city government of Makati will distribute P500 as additional year-end cash gift to some 75,565 qualified BLU Card holders starting Wednesday, February 15.

“We hope that the additional allowance will help our senior citizens cope better with the troubles of aging. Since the city government already provides them monthly supply of maintenance medicines, free hospitalization and other medical services, they could use the extra money for their other needs,” Mayor Abby Binay said.

The city council approved a P1,000-increase in the annual cash gift of BLU Card holders. The money will be given in two tranches.

BLU Card holders aged 60-69 will now receive an annual cash gift of P3,000 each while 70 to 79 years old will get P4,000. Those aged 80 and above will receive P5,000.

The yearend cash gift will also be distributed to the second batch of recipients composed of 1,401 seniors whose BLU Cards were released from October 17 to December 31, 2016.

The BLU Card program was launched in 2002 as a burial assistance program providing P3,000 to beneficiaries of a deceased BLU card holder. It was later expanded into a financial assistance to senior citizens.

The distribution on February 15 will be done from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barangays La Paz (covered court), Sta. Cruz (barangay hall), Bel-Air (covered court), and Magallanes (barangay hall).

From February 15 to 16, distribution will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barangays Tejeros (Elderly Wellness Center), and Guadalupe Nuevo (covered court). On February 16 only, from 9am to 4pm, distribution will be done at the covered court of Brgy. Valenzuela.

On February 17, the distribution will be at the Barangay West Rembo covered court (9 a.m.- 3 p.m.) and Barangay Pinagkaisahan barangay hall (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Beneficiaries of Barangay Northside can claim their cash gift at the Makati City Hall Building II on February 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On February 18, Saturday, distribution will be done at the barangay hall of Barangay Bangkal and the covered court of Barangay Pembo.

On February 20, the distribution will resume in Barangays Bangkal, Pembo and West Rembo.

On February 21, it will be done at the barangay halls of Barangays Forbes Park and San Isidro. For Barangay Olympia, distribution will be from February 21 to 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the covered court. The next day, distribution will be at the barangay halls of Barangays Carmona and Singkamas.

From February 23 to 24, it will be done at the covered court of Barangay Palanan while on February 23, distribution will take place at the barangay hall of Barangays Dasmariñas and Comembo.

On February 24, the cash gift will be distributed in Barangays Southside and Urdaneta. The next day, it will be in Barangays East Rembo and Pio del Pilar.

For Barangay Rizal, distribution will take place from February 27 to 28 at the barangay hall. Distribution in Barangay East Rembo is set for February 27 at the covered court.

On February 28, the barangay halls of Barangays San Lorenzo and Pitogo will serve as the venues for cash gift distribution.

On March 1, cash gift distribution will resume at Barangay San Lorenzo, and will be done at Barangay San Antonio covered court. On the same day, distribution will be done at the barangay hall of Barangay Kasilawan.

Cash gift distribution at Barangay San Antonio covered court will resume on March 2. On the same day, distribution will be done at the barangay hall of Barangay Guadalupe Viejo and at the covered court of Barangay South Cembo.

For Barangays Poblacion and Cembo, the cash gift distribution will be done on March 6 and 7 at their covered court and barangay hall, respectively.