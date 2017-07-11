Makati chalks up 58,000 traffic violators

Makati Mayor Abby has warned motorists anew against disobeying traffic rules, citing over 58,000 traffic violations recorded by the city’s Pub lic Safety Department (PSD) from January to May this year as a result of strict enforcement of traffic rules and conduct of on-street operations. “Our traffic enforcers and other PSD personnel are under strict orders to apprehend disobedient motorists and conduct daily on-street operations against illegal parking, illegal terminals and other violations that cause traffic congestion within the city,” Mayor Abby said. The mayor also urged residents and the riding public to report abusive and reckless drivers through the city’s official social media accounts. Concerned citizens may send their complaints through My Makati Facebook page and Twitter accounts, @MakatiTraffic and @Mayora Abby. Latest report from the Ordinance Violation Receipt Redemption Management Division (Ovrrmd) of PSD, disobedience to traffic control signs and signals topped the list of 58,753 violations during the five-month period, with 15,349 tickets issued.