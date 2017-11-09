Makati closes down ‘Angkas’ transport firm

The Makati Business Permit and License Office (BPLO) on Thursday closed down a transport firm engaged in a “habal-habal” type (motorcycle) of transportation service for operating without business permit. BPLO chief Maribert Pagente said an Order of Desistance/Closure has been issued to Angkas Training Center on Natividad Building along Chino Roces Avenue. BPLO inspectors, in coordination with the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Land Transformation Office and Highway Patrol Group, inspected the firm that failed to present a valid business permit. The LTFRB earlier requested Mayor Abby Binay for assistance in probing the establishment which was reportedly involved in a number of traffic accidents.