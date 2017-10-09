Makati conducts road right-of-way markings

MAKATI city is undertaking the Road Right-of-Way (RROW) Demarcation Project to clearly mark sidewalks and other areas that must be kept free of any obstruction as part of its thrust to restore order and discipline in the city streets. Mayor Abby Binay ordered the city’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to continuously conducting RROW demarcation in the two districts. In a report to the mayor, DEPW chief Lauro Reyes said that to date they have covered 442 streets in 14 barangay (villages) in District I and 543 streets in 11 villages in District II. The road demarcation project is pursuant to Municipal Ordinance No. 93-330 and the National Building Code which prohibits the parking of motor vehicles and installation of business stalls or similar objects which restrict, impede or obstruct the free flow of pedestrian traffic on the sidewalks of all streets in Makati.

