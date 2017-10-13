Makati, Davao City suspend classes on Oct 16 due to transport strike

SOME cities announced a suspension of classes on Monday due to a nationwide transport strike over the government’s plan to modernize public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Piston and No To Jeepney Phaseout Coalition will spearhead the protest.

The Makati City government declared the suspension of classes in public schools and left it to the discretion of private schools whether to hold classes or not.

“Classes in all levels in public schools are suspended on October 16, 2017, Monday, due to the nationwide transport strike. Upon the request of the private schools, we are withdrawing our initial declaration concerning the private schools and will leave it to the discretion of their respective school officials,” the city government said in an advisory.

Davao City also announced the suspension of classes from kindergarten to college and said that it respected the transport strike.

“The City Government of Davao will deploy buses to assist passengers. Let us all take this opportunity to observe the streets with less jeepneys and more buses as envisioned in the High Priority Bus system project for the Dabawenyos,” Mayor Sara Duterte said in an advisory. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO