Makati deploys student ‘workers’

The Makati City government has recently signed an agreement with the Department of Education- Schools Division of Makati (DepEd-Makati) that allows the deployment of students to various offices and departments of the city government.

“In support of DepEd’s K to 12 program, we have agreed to open City Hall to senior high school students for their work immersion under the Senior High School-Work Immersion Program (SHS-WIP),” Mayor Abigail Binay said in a statement.

“Their exposure to a work environment related to their field of specialization will help enhance their technical knowledge and skills, and increase their competitiveness vis-à-vis the current standards in the job market,” she added.

As of January 31, the city Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) has deployed 159 student-trainees to their assigned offices. The selection of assignments was based on the students’ respective academic tracks, qualifications and aptitude.

Based on the records of DepEd-Makati, the first batch consists of students from Maximo Estrella Senior High School with 52 student-trainees; Nemesio Yabut Senior High School, 20; Pitogo High School, 13; and AMA-Makati, 74.

As part of the senior high school curriculum and as a requirement for graduation, students have to undergo two weeks of work immersion, equivalent to 80 hours of training, in a business organization or establishment with work requirements related to their specialization.