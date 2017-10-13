Makati distributes educational allowances for sped learners

THE CITY government of Makati distributed a P5,000-educational assistance for each of the 557 qualified Special Education (SPED) learners enrolled for school year 2017-2018 in 10 public elementary and high schools in the city. Makati Mayor Abby Binay said, “The city government keeps on finding ways to help nurture the potential talents and abilities these special students so that they would become self-sufficient and productive members of society. According to DepEd Makati, all SPED learners who were enrolled as of June 30, 2017 are entitled to the P5,000-educational assistance from the city government. From October 3 to 5, paymasters from City Hall went to the SPED classes and distributed the cash assistance to qualified recipients, which include 111 SPED learners from Nemesio Yabut Elementary School, 24 from San Antonio National High School, 50 from Fort Bonifacio High School, and 25 from Gen. Pio del Pilar National High School.

