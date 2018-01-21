Makati extends deadline for filing of business, realty taxes

THE Makati City government has extended anew, without penalty, the deadline of business permit assessments, as well as the payment of business and realty taxes.

Under City Ordinance No.001-2018, Makati City Mayor Abegail Binay announced that deadline of assessment of business permits has been moved to January 25, while the payment of business and realty taxes to January 31.

“We have extended the deadline to accommodate clients who really intend to be prompt in their payments. We urge you not to wait until the deadline again to avoid having to endure longer lines and other inconveniences,” Binay said in a statement.

The mayor is hoping that concerned business and realty owners would take advantage of the reprieve to avoid incurring penalties and surcharges.

Penalties on late payments of business taxes include a 25 percent surcharge and a two percent penalty per month of delay until the amount due is fully settled.

For Real Property Tax (RPT) collection, taxpayers may avail themselves of the 10 percent discount up to January 31, 2018, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only, provided that full payment would be made for the whole year.

The Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) and other frontline offices involved in the processing of business permit and license applications, payments of taxes and fees, and other related transactions will continue until January 31. On weekdays until January 31, BPLO will be open until 10 p.m. while on Saturday and Sunday (January 27 and 28) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Under the Makati Revenue Code, discounts are given to non-delinquent taxpayers, as follows: 10 percent for full year RPT payments made until January 20, and five percent discount for prompt quarterly payments (Quarter 1 until January 20; Quarter 2 until April 20; Quarter 3 until July 20; and Quarter 4 until October 20).

Annual RPT payments made after March will incur an eight percent penalty on the first quarter, and two percent on every succeeding month. For late quarterly RPT payments (made after the last day of the quarter, i.e., March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31), an eight percent penalty will be imposed for that quarter, and two percent on every succeeding month.

For miscellaneous fees and taxes, the deadline for professional tax payments is on January 31, while the deadline for payments on Community Tax, both corporate and individual, is on February 28. The Miscellaneous Division will continue to extend work hours, as follows: January 20 and 21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; January 22 to 26, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; January 27 and 28, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and January 29 and 31, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ