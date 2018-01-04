Makati extends office hours for tax payments, business permit renewals

IN an effort to accommodate more tax payments and business permit renewals before the January 20 deadline, Makati City announced that it was extending work hours in all its frontline offices on weekdays and would be open on weekends.

In a statement, Makati Mayor Abigail Binay said that she has authorized the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) and other concerned offices to render overtime services for the convenience of taxpayers.

She also ordered the Finance department to provide free lunch to the first 200 business taxpayers daily from Monday to Friday only, starting January 8 until January 19.

“We have planned ahead for the greater convenience of our taxpayers, whom we highly value as our indispensable partners in sustaining Makati’s rapid economic growth and overall development,” Binay said.

Finance head and Acting City Treasurer Jesusa Cuneta said stubs for the free lunch would be given to clients upon payment of the amount due with the cashier. They may then proceed to the designated area on the ground floor lobby of Makati City Hall Building II to claim their free lunch.

Cuneta also said that clients would be treated to unlimited coffee and biscuits daily on weekdays during the renewal period.

BPLO Chief Maribert Pagente said since Tuesday, the BPLO has been open to serve taxpayers beyond office hours, and would also be open on weekends until January 20.

Below is a complete schedule:

* January 3 to 5 open until 7pm;

* January 6 and 7 (Saturday and Sunday), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

* January 8 to 12 (Monday to Friday), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.;

* January 13 and 14 (Saturday and Sunday), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

* January 15 to 19 (Monday to Friday), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.;

* and January 20, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pagente urged business owners to beat the January 20 deadline in order to avoid the penalties on late payments, which included a 25 percent surcharge and a two percent penalty per month of delay until the amount due has been fully settled.

Meanwhile, the Realty Tax Division announced that satellite payment centers for real property taxes (RPT) were scheduled to accept payments in 31 barangay (villages), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

* January 3 and 4 (Bel-Air);

* January 3 (Urdaneta);

* January 4 and 5 (Dasmariñas);

* January 6 (Forbes Park);

* January 5 and 8 (San Lorenzo);

* January 6 and 8 (Magallanes);

* January 9 (Bangkal, Pio del Pilar, San Isidro, Palanan, and San Antonio);

* January 10 (La Paz, Sta. Cruz, Singkamas, Tejeros, and Kasilawan);

* January 11 (Carmona, Olympia, Valenzuela, Poblacion, and Guadalupe Viejo);

* January 12 (Guadalupe Nuevo, Pinagkaisahan, Pitogo, Cembo, and South Cembo);

* and January 15 (West Rembo, East Rembo, Comembo, Pembo, and Rizal).

Under the Makati Revenue Code, discounts are given to non-delinquent taxpayers, as follows: 10 percent for full year RPT payments made until January 20, and five percent discount for prompt quarterly payments (Quarter 1 until January 20; Quarter 2 until April 20; Quarter 3 until July 20; and Quarter 4 until October 20).

Annual RPT payments made after March will incur an eight percent penalty on the first quarter, and two percent on every succeeding month. For late quarterly RPT payments (made after the last day of the quarter, i.e., March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31), an eight percent penalty will be imposed for that quarter, and two percent on every succeeding month.

For miscellaneous fees and taxes, the deadline for professional tax payments is on January 31, while the deadline for payments on Community Tax, both corporate and individual, is on February 28.

The Miscellaneous Division will be extending work hours, as follows:

* January 3 to 5, from 8a.m. to 9 p.m.;

* January 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

* January 8 to 12, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.;

* January 13 and 14, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

* January 15 to 19, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.;

* January 20 and 21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

* January 22 to 26, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.;

* January 27 and 28, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

* and January 29 and 31, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

James Konstantin Galvez