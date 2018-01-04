Makati extends work hours for tax payment, permit renewal

TO accommodate more tax payments and business permit renewals before the January 20 deadline, Makati City has extended work hours of all its frontline offices after office hours and on weekends. Makati Mayor Abegail Binay said she has authorized the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) and other concerned offices to render overtime services for the convenience of taxpayers. She also ordered the Finance department to provide free lunch to the first 200 business taxpayers daily from Monday to Friday, starting January 8 until January 19. Acting City Treasurer Jesusa Cuneta said stubs for the free lunch will be given to clients upon payment of the amount due with the cashier. They can claim the free lunch to the designated area at the ground floor lobby of Makati City Hall Building II. Cuneta added that clients will be treated to free-flowing coffee and biscuits daily on weekdays during the renewal period. Meanwhile, BPLO chief Maribert Pagente, said since January 3, their officer has been open to serve taxpayers beyond office hours, and will also be open on weekends until January 20. From January 3 to 5, they will be open until 7p.m., while on January 6 and 7 – 8a.m. to 5p.m.; January 8 to 12 – 8a.m. to 10p.m.; January 13 and 14 – 8a.m. to 8p.m.; January 15 to 19 – 8a.m. to 10p.m.; and January 20 – 8a.m. to 8p.m. Pagente urged business owners to beat the January 20 deadline to avoid the penalties on late payments, which include 25 percent surcharge and two percent penalty per month of delay. Similarly, the Realty Tax Division has announced that satellite payment centers for real property taxes (RPT) are scheduled to accept payments in 31 barangay (villages), from 9a.m. to 4p.m. on January 3 and 4 (Bel-Air); January 3 (Urdaneta); January 4 and 5 (Dasmariñas); January 6 (Forbes Park); January 5 and 8 (San Lorenzo); January 6 and 8 (Magallanes); January 9 (Bangkal, Pio del Pilar, San Isidro, Palanan, and San Antonio); January 10 (La Paz, Santa Cruz, Singkamas, Tejeros and Kasilawan); January 11 (Carmona, Olympia, Valenzuela, Poblacion and Guadalupe Viejo); January 12 (Guadalupe Nuevo, Pinagkaisahan, Pitogo, Cembo and South Cembo); and January 15 (West Rembo, East Rembo, Comembo, Pembo and Rizal). Discounts are given to non-delinquent taxpayers – 10 percent for full year RPT payments made January 20, and five percent discount for prompt quarterly payments (Quarter 1 until January 20; Quarter 2 until April 20; Quarter 3 until July 20; and Quarter 4 until October 20).

James Konstantin Galvez