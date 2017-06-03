Makati fetes top 10 corporate citizens

Makati Mayor Abby Binay on Thursday led the recognition of the Ten Outstanding Corporate Citizens of Makati (OCCM) for 2017 during the 347th Foundation Day Vin d’honneur hosted by the city government at the Rigodon Ballroom of The Peninsula Manila.

The awardees were Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), ALI Commercial Center, Inc., BDO Unibank, Inc., Phinma Energy Corp., HP PPS Philippines, Inc., Pepsico, Inc.- Philippine Branch, Rockwell Land Corp., Homeworld Shopping Corp., Asalus Corp. (Intellicare) and Bank of the Philippine Islands.

Binay congratulated the awardees, represented by their top executives, and thanked them for being loyal and reliable partners of the city government in building the city and its communities.

“Congratulations to the top taxpayers of Makati. I am grateful for your deep sense of community and social responsibility,” the mayor said.

Each of the 10 awardees received a plaque of recognition. The companies were chosen on account of their correct and timely tax payments which formed their overall performance in 2016.

Former vice president Jejomar Binay and former mayor Elenita Binay were also present at the gathering, which was attended by members of the diplomatic and consular corps and government officials.

The mayor vowed that her administration will “enable, not stifle business.”

She shared her vision of a “bolder, more exciting future for Makati” through public-private partnerships (PPP).

The mayor said the city government has proceeded with a PPP proposal that will provide, at no cost to the city, Makatizen Cards to all residents and city employees. “The Makatizen Card will serve as an official government

issued identification card and will be capable of receiving salaries and benefits from the city,” she said.

The card can also be used to pay for services and goods in accredited merchants, and earn Makatizen loyalty points. Around 2,000 cards have been distributed to selected employees.

The mayor also said that the city recently received PPP proposals for the construction, at no cost to the city, of a fiber optic cable loop around Makati City.