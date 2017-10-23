Makati Finance sells AIB stake for P200M

FINANCING services firm Makati Finance Corp. is divesting a 20 percent share in its investment banking unit for P200 million in a bid to generate additional cash.

Advertisements

The company said it has sold nearly 6 million shares in Amalgated Investment Bancorporation (AIB) to Investivo Holdings, Inc. for P33.32 apiece, or for a total of P200 million, in which full payment shall be made within a period of 60 days.

“Makati Finance transferred, assigned and conveyed 5,999,997 shares of stock of AIB, with a par value of P10 per share, for an aggregate par value of P59,999,970 in favor of Investivo Holdings, Inc.,” the company told the Philippine Stock Exchange.

“The transaction will generate additional cash to the Issuer for its cash flow requirements,” it added.

Makati Finance’s business operations involve sales and marketing, evaluation and approval of loan applications, and collection of loan accounts.

It has three subsidiaries namely: Rx Cashline group, which offers loan applications to medical professionals, MFC Factors group which runs the receivables for small and medium enterprises, and Motorcycle Financing group tasked for sales and promotion, credit application, investigation, evaluation, recommendation, and collection for the motorcycle financing business.