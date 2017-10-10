Makati to give FLU vaccines to students, employees

The Makati Health Department (MHD) on Tuesday said they will administer quadrivalent influenza vaccines to public school students and city government employees to lower the incidence of flu among its citizens and increase productivity. MHD officer-in-charge Bernard Sese said the quadrivalent influenza vaccine gives more protection than the trivalent vaccine, which gives protection against two strains of influenza A and one strain of influenza B. The quadrivalent vaccine protects against one more influenza B strain. The World Health Organization recommended the quadrivalent vaccine because two strains of influenza B are prevalent in the Philippines. Makati Mayor Abigail Binay in a statement said the vaccination program aims to minimize hospitalization and complications that accompany flu, especially during the rainy season. Earlier this month, the MHD administered the quadrivalent influenza vaccine to kindergarten and Grades 2 and 3 students. The next schedule of vaccination will be from November 6 to 10 for Grades 4 to 6. Grade 1 students will have theirs between November 20 and 29. City government employees will be administered the vaccine between October 3 and December 15.

Advertisements