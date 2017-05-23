Makati hires over 5,000 youth for twin summer programs

Makati City, through its Public Employment Services Office (Makati-PESO), hired 5,458 young city residents for summer programs – Government Internship Program (GIP) and Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES). In a report to Mayor Abby Binay, Makati PESO manager and city personnel officer Vissia Marie Aldon said 3,458 out-of-school youth have been hired for GIP, out of 3,635 applicants while 2,000 were accepted under SPES, out of 2,774. The city has allocated P50-million budget for the twin summer programs. The GIP beneficiaries will get a total of P8,469.75 for the entire work period while SPES will have P14,730 (for the first batch) and P12,275.00 (for the second batch). The pay scheme will have 60 percent from the local government and 40 percent from the Department of Labor and Employment as program partner. The SPES hires are tasked with community works, Brigada Eskwela, Skills Registry Systems (SRS) encoding and clerical works. The GIP workers will conduct SRS survey in the villages, community service and clerical works.