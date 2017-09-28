Makati to hold info drive on curfew

Makati City will launch an information drive to inform residents and barangay officials of the provisions of an ordinance imposing a curfew for minors.

Mayor Abby Binay ordered the holding of a citywide information drive a day after signing City Ordinance 2017-098, named The Child Protection Ordinance of the City of Makati.”

The ordinance bans children below 18 years of age and those of legal age from streets, parks, sidewalks, vacant lots, playgrounds and public buildings from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“I have directed the Liga ng mga Barangay to spearhead the information drive and coordinate with the concerned city government offices to ensure that residents, barangay officials and deputized enforcers fully understand the ordinance,” Binay said.

She added that major provisions of the ordinance will be explained in community meetings, leaflets and newsletters, and through infographics and videos posted on My Makati Facebook page and Makati portal (www.makati.gov.ph), among others.