Makati holds Mega Job Fair Nov 10

THE Makati City Public Employment Services Office (Makati-PESO) will hold its 2nd mega job fair on Friday from 8 a.m. onwards at the Valenzuela Covered Court on Hormiga corner Tanay Streets, Barangay Valenzuela. Makati Mayor Abby Binay said there will be over 4,500 job vacancies to be filled during the fair, since more than 30 companies confirmed their participation. Makati PESO manager and city personnel officer Vissia Marie Aldon said the job fair, with the theme “Sa Pagdaloy ng Trabaho, Magandang Buhay Hatid ng Makati-PESO,” was organized in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment. “We advise applicants to bring many copies of their resumes with their 2×2 ID pictures so they could have more chances of getting hired right away,” Aldon said adding that Business Process Outsourcing firms like Asia Premier One Source and MDS Call Solutions Inc. will be recruiting call center agents during the event. Pre-employment offices like Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-Ibig) and PhilHealth will also be present to assist applicants.