Makati holds mega job fair

The Makati City government will hold a big job fair on June 7 as part of the celebration of its 347th Foundation

Day celebration.

Vissia Marie Aldon, city personnel officer and head of the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) said the job fair, “Handog ng PESO: Trabaho para sa Maunlad na Kabahuyan, Tungo sa Progresibong Kinabukasa,” will be held at the Glorietta 3 Activity Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is fully supported by the Department of Labor and Employment to help the applicants process their application with speed and efficiency with some 60 local companies and an overseas firm to conduct on-the-spot job hirings.