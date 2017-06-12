Makati honor students get cash awards

SOME 1,493 honor students and graduates this year from elementary to senior high school levels from Makati City public schools will receive cash incentives from Mayor Abbyl Binay on June 15. Aside from the cash incentives, 50 laptops will be raffled off on the same day. Binay will lead the 2017 Annual Recognition and Awarding Ceremonies or Gawad Parangal which will be held at the University of Makati (UMak) Grand Theater. She said the award is one of the city government’s long-standing recognition of student performers and achievers. Its aim is encourage students to continuously excel in their studies. Out of the 1,493 awardees, 656 come from Grade 6, 827 from Grade 10, and 10 from Grade 12. Those who finished “with the highest honors” will receive P10,000 each, while those who got “high honors” will get P8,000 each, and graduates “with honors” will receive P6,000 each.