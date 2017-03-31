Makati Honors Outstanding Students

Makati Mayor Abby Binay on Friday recognized the Ten Outstanding Students of Makati (TOSM) for 2017, awarding each of them a plaque of recognition, a medallion and a check worth P15,000 during awarding ceremonis at the Makati City Hall Building I. Binay lauded the awardees and reassured them of the city’s commitment to continuously promote their overall growth and development. Now on its 41st year, TOSM aims to recognize students from public and private high schools in Makati who have shown exceptional performance in academics, leadership, athletics and the arts. TOSM awardees from public schools are Grade 10 students Louiejabe Nuniela and Joan Lyn Fadri – Makati Science High School; John Maven Tavas – Pitogo High School; Melbris Sacro – Bangkal High School and Mhikaella Lhorainne Yu – San Antonio National High School. From private schools, the awardees are Mark Edward Gonzales of Saint Paul College-Makati; Stephanie Noelle Blanco – Assumption College; Princess Jelycha Mare – Colegio de Santa Rosa-Makati; and Grade 12 students Marcela Mercedes Rodolfo and Princess Jelycha Mare Rana – Collegio San Agustin-Makati.