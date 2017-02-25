Makati inmates complete skills training

AFTER two months of intensive skills training, inmates from the Makati City Jail and their families on Friday finished their technical and vocational courses with 211 of them passing the assessment program, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) said.

The training programs, which started in December last year, were conducted under the memorandum of agreement signed last December by Tesda and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP

Tesda Director General Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong said the program is just the start of the nationwide rehabilitation program Tesda has designed for inmates to give them a second lease on life.

Among the courses in the skills training program for inmates were: heavy equipment operation, electrical installation and maintenance, automotive servicing (under chassis preventive maintenance), and automotive servicing (service engine mechanical components), beauty care services, barista; hilot or wellness massage, hairdressing, cookery, bread and pastry production.

All the graduates received the National Certificate (NC) II upon the completion of their training and assessment. Aside from the NC which is needed when they apply for a job, the graduates also received from Tesda a toolkit needed to practice the skills they acquired.